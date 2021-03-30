The Force Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.10 or 0.00468405 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

