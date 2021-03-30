The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 84.7% in March

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

GGT stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

