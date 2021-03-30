The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.62 ($51.32).

Shares of EPA FP traded up €0.59 ($0.69) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.75 ($46.76). 4,978,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.49.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

