The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 29.8% in March

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 797,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.