The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.73 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.