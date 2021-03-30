The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Truist Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,762 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of The Home Depot worth $554,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after buying an additional 506,422 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $305.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.07 and its 200-day moving average is $274.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

