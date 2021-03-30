The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $69,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $301.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.