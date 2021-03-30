The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,721 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

HD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $305.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

