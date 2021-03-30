The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1,926.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,355 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

