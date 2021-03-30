The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells $201,298.50 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SJM stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.55. 1,773,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $132.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

