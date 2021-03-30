The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAEPY remained flat at $$5.82 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

About The Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

