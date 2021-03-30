The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAEPY remained flat at $$5.82 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5.82.
About The Kansai Electric Power
