The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of The Kraft Heinz worth $81,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 73.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.