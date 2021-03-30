The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. 193,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,816,437 shares.The stock last traded at $41.07 and had previously closed at $40.78.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of -101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

