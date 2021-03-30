The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $19,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

