The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.52 Million Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Accolade worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $35,879,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $24,255,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $13,858,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $11,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACCD opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

