The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.63 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Adient worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Adient by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

