The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,932 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Rayonier worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

