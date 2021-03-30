The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of The Michaels Companies worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 272,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 814,918 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

MIK opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

