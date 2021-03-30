The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 489.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,324 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of The Mosaic worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after buying an additional 1,003,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

