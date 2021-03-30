The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of The Mosaic worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.