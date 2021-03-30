The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $5.01. The New Home shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 43,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The New Home by 149,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Home in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New Home in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The New Home by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Home by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About The New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

