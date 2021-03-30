The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The North West from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of The North West stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The North West has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

