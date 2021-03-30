The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

PNC stock opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

