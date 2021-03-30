The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Head to Head Survey

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The RMR Group and GBT Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $589.51 million 2.09 $28.79 million $1.77 22.14 GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.34 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The RMR Group and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RMR Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares The RMR Group and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 4.88% 5.47% 4.23% GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16%

Summary

The RMR Group beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh networks. In addition, the company sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. Further, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

