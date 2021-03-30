The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 48% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $577.25 million and $276.12 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00145572 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

