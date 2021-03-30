The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,962 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of The Southern worth $116,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

