The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

SWZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.