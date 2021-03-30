The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Warren Olsen acquired 1,000 shares of The Taiwan Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 1,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,826. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

