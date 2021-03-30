The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The TJX Companies has decreased its dividend by 61.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TJX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,589. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

