The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $414,520.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,587.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 418,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,744. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter worth about $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Toro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

