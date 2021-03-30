The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$88.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$81.43.

TD traded up C$0.31 on Tuesday, reaching C$82.77. The company had a trading volume of 773,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,358. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$53.19 and a 1 year high of C$83.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.37.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

