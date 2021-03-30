The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.37

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.37 and traded as high as C$82.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$82.46, with a volume of 3,983,615 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$149.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.37.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

