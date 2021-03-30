The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 12.4% Higher This Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $872.57 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00014029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

