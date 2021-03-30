The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $160.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

NYSE:TRV opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

