The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.32. The company had a trading volume of 212,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.40 billion, a PE ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.