The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.74. 261,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.70. The stock has a market cap of $335.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.