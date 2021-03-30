The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

WEN stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

