THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $11.56 million and $496,699.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

