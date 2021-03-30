Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 153.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,406 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.99. 13,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.68. The company has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.40 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

