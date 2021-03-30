Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $122.28 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $122.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00242516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.96 or 0.03833192 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00053262 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,268,689,600 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

