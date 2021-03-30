Thingschain (TIC) Trading Up 223.5% Over Last Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 223.5% higher against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $278,366.90 and approximately $5,903.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,148.58 or 0.99974395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00109945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

