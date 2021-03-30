Thisoption (TONS) Market Capitalization Tops $8.79 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00249433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00902781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030092 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

