THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $81.43 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $7.07 or 0.00011991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

