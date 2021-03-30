Tierion Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $88,085.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,641.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00640738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

