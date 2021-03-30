TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0109 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $607,675.04 and approximately $7.23 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $865.29 or 0.01464366 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

