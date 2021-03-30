Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 751,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIMB opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

