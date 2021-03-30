Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.07

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

There is no company description available for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

