Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $203.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 165.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005730 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

