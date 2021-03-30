TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Capitalization Hits $73.89 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 26% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $73.89 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded up 9,079.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.
