TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Capitalization Hits $73.89 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 26% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $73.89 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,079.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.