Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post $98.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.54 million and the highest is $111.78 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $337.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $472.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $477.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $568.42 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 79,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $9,282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

